A paediatric nursing student from Stamford is raising money to travel to Vietnam next August.

Emma Reeds, who studies at the University of Nottingham, will take a four week trip to conduct research into the challenges nurses face treating patients who struggle with, or have no knowledge of, the English language.

Emma said she was drawn into a degree in paediatric nursing from a young age, after she was diagnosed with type one diabetes at eight years of age and wants to be able to help other children who suffer with the condition.

Emma Reeds (front right) volunteering for the Nottingham Hospitals Charity

She will join a group of three other students hoping to make the trip to an acute hospital in Hue, however she is still raising money to help fund the trip.

Explaining the reasons she chose to travel to Vietnam, Emma said: "Communication with patients, parents and carers where English isn't their primary language is vital for nurses to be able to practise for when urgent care is required and a translator isn't available.

"Now, with people from all cultural backgrounds and walks of life walking through the hospital doors, being aware of and able to communicate with your patients and their parents and carers is a crucial skill to have."

Emma has at least two years remaining at the University of Nottingham

She said that she has struggled with anxiety and that past trips to Asia have been beneficial for her confidence and communication skills. She hopes her research and experiences in Vietnam may inspire other nursing students to travel overseas in order to develop as a nurse.

Vietnamese hospitals also suffer from significantly less advanced technologies and she hopes that her group's presence in the hospital may help them to modernise their nursing techniques.

During her undergraduate degree Emma has already taken on three work placements at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham. These involved assisting in the hospital's children's renal unit, assessment unit and community work which comprised visiting patients in their homes.

Her application for a bursary at the University of Nottingham was successful which will allow her to partially fund the trip.

Emma Reeds (right)

Once she has returned from Vietnam, Emma plans to share her research findings in the form of a video presentation and dissertation. She hopes that her research will then benefit other nurses.

Emma has set up a GoFundMe page so others may support her research into breaking down the language barrier between nurses and patients.

Her group will continue their fundraising efforts in the next university semester and some of the money the group raises will be donated to the hospital in Hue.

To read more of the latest health stories, click here.