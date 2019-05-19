Stamford traders in Red Lion Square in rows with motorists
Traders in Stamford’s Red Lion Square say motorists are parking their cars and preventing them from receiving deliveries.
When warning signs advising the parking spaces are for deliveries-only mysteriously disappeared, it left a free-for-all with motorists parking all day.
James North, of North Shoes, says the lack of restrictions means people increasingly realise they can park for free. This makes deliveries difficult, if not impossible, leading retailers to place signs on the windows of offending vehicles.
James continued: “There was a fracas there this morning. It got quite heated. The driver knew it was a loading bay. Retailers are annoyed.”
David Rodger of the Stamford Hi-Fi Centre says the signs have been missing since before Christmas.
“We have a truck coming in a minute. He will have to park next to the church.”
Nelsons butchers also receives deliveries through the day. With cars using the spaces, it means those delivering to his shop, may have to park illegally.
Manager Chris Sismore added: “It would be nice if the council could put the restrictions back in.”
Some traders have been taking matters into their own hands and leaving notes on the windscreens of offending cars.
Lincolnshire County Council’s senior highways officers Maxine Stukins said: “The parking restrictions in Red Lion Square haven’t been changed, but the signs have been removed meaning they can’t currently be
enforced.
“We don’t know who removed the signs or when they were removed, but we suspect it could have happened during the set-up for the Mid-Lent Fair.
“However, we are now in the process of having the signage replaced. This should happen within the next three months, after which things will return to normal.”
