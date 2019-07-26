Stamford town councillors are demanding Lincolnshire County County ‘prioritise’ pavement repairs in Stamford.

They are also demanding the county council’s executive member for highways, Coun Richard Davies (Con), attend a future meeting.

The demands came from Tuesday’s meeting of the town council where Coun John Dawson reported on repairs to York stone paving slabs in Horseshoe Lane in Stamford Town Centre.

“Whoever has done it, shouldn’t be paid by Lincolnshire County Council. It’s absolutely shocking. That has been said there year after year after year. At what point does Lincolnshire County Council do their jobs properly and save the taxpayer a a lot of money?”

Coun Dawson also said repair to potholes around Stamford were ‘sub-standard’.

Planning committee chairman Steve Carroll agreed: “I agree the repairs are shocking around town .Without doubt, Lincolnshire County Council aren’t doing their jobs.”

Members agreed to a suggestion from Coun David Taylor to invite Coun Davies to a future meeting.

Giving her town clerk’s report, Patricia Stuart-Mogg said councillors David Brailsford and Harrish Bisnauthing had walked around Stamford. ‘Issues’ were being work on with the county and district council and the pair wanted the county to ‘prioritise’ pavement repairs in the town.

Town mayor Breda Griffin warned the impending Georgian Festival “could give Lincolnshire County Council an even bigger bill from people falling”.