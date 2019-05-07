A range of ceramics attracted shoppers to Stamford Arts Centre over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Stamford Pottery Market featured the work of about 25 local artists, including potters and sculptors, and included demonstrations.

Organiser Katherine Winfrey, who lives in Barnack and makes slip decorated earthenware patterned with animal and flower designs, said: "Ceramics is such a fantastic material - you have your morning tea or coffee in a ceramic cup, you wash your face in a ceramic sink.

Pat Armstrong (9748620)

"You can do so much with it, and yet it's basically mud."

The range of items exhibited over the weekend included domestic earthenware and ornaments by potters such as Pat Armstrong from Easton-on-the-Hill, and Ingrid Hunter from Tansor.

Ingrid Hunter (9748547)

"Stamford Arts Centre supported us ever so well," added Katherine. "They opened the café and so people came in for a coffee and cake and then popped in for a look at the market.

"We were also helped by the chilly weather over the Bank Holiday weekend.

"Last year lots of people went off to the coast and wanted to be outside, but this year we saw the highest footfall yet because people were glad of being inside."

This was the pottery market's ninth year in Stamford.

Gallery1

Click here to find out about beautiful bouquets that were created by Stamford Flower Club.