Stamford pub set to stay open after licensees’ exit

A historic Stamford pub which was expected to close tomorrow is going to remain open.

Licensees at The Millstone Inn pub, Paul and Carole Frith decided to ended their contract after recording a huge downturn in trade and the pub, which dates to the 17th century, was expected to close tomorrow.

But EI Group says it will be keeping the pub in All Saints’ Street open.

A spokesman for Ei Group, said: “We can confirm that the current publican at The Millstone Inn, will be leaving next week. We’d like to reassure the local community that the pub remains open while we search for a new publican to take on the site.”

Ei Group would not say who will be running it.