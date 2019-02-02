Stamford pub site hit by vandals

Residents are complaining that a pub has not been redeveloped into a convenience store after the building has lain empty for nearly four years.

The Northfields, in Drift Road, Stamford, has been unoccupied since May 2015 and the site is said to have been left as an eyesore and is attracting vandals.

Northfields Public Hoiuse, now abandonned (6819406)

After plans were submitted to convert the pub into a convenience store in November 2016, South Kesteven District Council gave approval for the conversion in July 2017.

But the developer, a company called Basin Toplo Ltd, has still not started on the scheme.

The approved scheme involves making several alterations to the building, including new windows and doors, plus changes to the vehicular access and layout.

Teacher Mike Holdsworth, who lives a few doors away on Drift Road, has complained about the issue to South Kesteven District Council.

He told its planning team: “Whilst shuttering has been removed and some holes dug, the greatest activity seen has been the vandalism which is both dangerous and unsightly. Youths gather to break windows and tiles; the debris used to create further damage.”

Asking SKDC why the site has not been developed, the 47-year-old added: “This site has become an embarrassment to the local community and the lack of information since the permission was granted needs to be addressed.”

A spokesman for planning agents Caldecott Group said the development “was taking time” but it was still within the three years planning authorities give to allow approved schemes to start work.

He said the company has been in touch with the police “in a good way” and hoardings were to be erected to protect the site. Quotes have been received and work was due to start any time now.

Commercial projects are more uncertain than housing schemes and he could not say when work would actually begin.

The spokesman added: “We are aware of the situation. It’s not something we want to have for a continuing time. We are working with everybody to get it improved.”

A spokesman for SKDC told the Mercury that no breaches of planning regulations have taken place.

Mr Holdsworth, told the Mercury this week: “They have had hoardings up before and they have blown away in the wind. This has been going on for three years. That place is effectively derelict.

“If they haven’t redeveloped the site within a couple of years, it doesn’t look very promising. If there’s a genuine need for a new shop, it should have happened.

“There’s building going on all around town. It could be a community centre, all sorts of things, or completely raised to the ground and the site be used for housing.”