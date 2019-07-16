Stamford school in mental health fund raiser
Stamford Endowed Schools’ students, parents, staff and governors enjoyed an evening of thought-provoking debate last week to raise awareness of mental health issues and raised £300 for Mindspace, Stamford’s mental health charity.
Stamford GP Dr Dan Petrie spoke on the charity he spearheaded since moving to Stamford in 2015. This followed a debate and discussion on a motion that teenagers are “responsible for the current mental health crisis.” Speakers in the debate competed for the Oswald Elliott debating cup and included current Stamford debating captains, Chloe Smyth and Oscar Dixon-Spain, and Old Stamfordians Giorgio Rubbo (graduating this year from the University of Sheffield) and Daisy Jowers (a first year student at Magdalen College, Oxford). Current debating captain Tom Watson chaired the debate.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.