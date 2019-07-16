Stamford Endowed Schools’ students, parents, staff and governors enjoyed an evening of thought-provoking debate last week to raise awareness of mental health issues and raised £300 for Mindspace, Stamford’s mental health charity.

Stamford GP Dr Dan Petrie spoke on the charity he spearheaded since moving to Stamford in 2015. This followed a debate and discussion on a motion that teenagers are “responsible for the current mental health crisis.” Speakers in the debate competed for the Oswald Elliott debating cup and included current Stamford debating captains, Chloe Smyth and Oscar Dixon-Spain, and Old Stamfordians Giorgio Rubbo (graduating this year from the University of Sheffield) and Daisy Jowers (a first year student at Magdalen College, Oxford). Current debating captain Tom Watson chaired the debate.