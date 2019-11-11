Stamford Remembrance Day parade in Broad Street attracts veterans through to young cadets
Published: 16:37, 11 November 2019
| Updated: 16:40, 11 November 2019
Stamford’s Remembrance parades saw hundreds of people pay respects to those who gave their lives for the nation.
The Remembrance Sunday Parade started in Star Lane, the procession continuing along Broad Street to the town's war memorial in front of Browne's Hospital.
Among those taking part were young cadets through to veterans, who marched in memory of those who served, many of whom died fighting for the freedom of others.