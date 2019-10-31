Residents hope appeal refusal will save other Stamford sites from development
Published: 11:54, 31 October 2019
| Updated: 11:56, 31 October 2019
Residents who campaigned to protect a plot of land on their Stamford housing estate hope their success will save other similar sites across town.
The Planning Inspectorate has backed a decision by South Kesteven District Council to refuse plans for a two-bed house on Haddon Road.
Victoria Bayley of Werrington in Peterborough, appealed against SKDC’s refusal, claiming the site ‘had little amenity value’.