Residents hope appeal refusal will save other Stamford sites from development

By Darren Greenwood
Published: 11:54, 31 October 2019
 | Updated: 11:56, 31 October 2019

Residents who campaigned to protect a plot of land on their Stamford housing estate hope their success will save other similar sites across town.

The Planning Inspectorate has backed a decision by South Kesteven District Council to refuse plans for a two-bed house on Haddon Road.

Victoria Bayley of Werrington in Peterborough, appealed against SKDC’s refusal, claiming the site ‘had little amenity value’.

