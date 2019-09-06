If Stamford residents want to tackle speeding vehicles on Drift Road, they need to form a community speedwatch group.

Lincolnshire county councillor David Brailsford gave the advice to members of Stamford Town Council, saying he was alarmed to see an overturned car pictured in the Mercury (see below).

Coun Brailsford (Con-Stamford West) contacted the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership and they told him last Autumn average traffic speeds on Drift Road were 27mph but many vehicles would exceed its 30mph speed limit.

The car on Drift Road (15904166)

He said: “It’s highly unlikely highway colleagues would consider traffic calming. Emergency vehicles and buses are not keen on them and slowing down vehicles increases their carbon footprint.”

One option, he said, would be creating a community speedwatch group, with the town council buying reactive signs and members of the public holding speed guns.

Town councillors made no decision on the issue at their meeting last week.

The car overturned on Tuesday, August 13. Any injuries were not thought to be life threatening.