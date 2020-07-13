A newly-expanded convenience store has reopened its doors in Stamford with the creation of four jobs.

Retailer Emily Rosa Ranjini opened Costcutter on Green Lane on Saturday (July 11) with Grantham and Stamford MP Gareth Davies carrying out ribbon-cutting duties.

The Costcutter team welcomed shoppers on the day and invited them to enter a raffle to win three Amazon prizes including a Fire Tablet, an Alexa Echo Dot and a gift card.