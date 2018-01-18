Stamford RFC players visit Leicester Tigers

Young players and their coaches from Stamford RFC shared the spotlight with Aviva Premiership rugby at Welford Road, home of the Leicester Tigers, on Saturday.

The team took part in The Ultimate Big Boot, sponsored by De Montfort University, in front of a 20,000-strong crowd, testing their catching skills as balls were fired high into the Welford Road sky as part of the half-time entertainment.

Stamford made six successful catches and they enjoyed the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of rugby legends on the famous turf. Our photo above shows the coaches on the field at Welford Road.