Members of the public are invited to visit one of Stamford’s largest churches at an open day next week.

St Martin’s Church in High Street St Martin’s is holding the event on Saturday, August 18 from 12pm to 4pm where visitors can take a tour of the building.

The open day forms part of a series of events being held to raise funds for the upkeep, ongoing restoration and repairs to the fabric of the church building.

Jo Gompertz, administrator for The Benefice of St Mary and St Martin, said there were a number of issue they hoped to tackle.

Initial projects will focus on essential building repairs, both roofs over the aisle need relaying at a cost of approximately £80,000 and some of the stone work on the nave roof needs strengthening and repairing at a cost of approximately £23,000.

Jo said the St Martin’s Church Conservation Trust had been established earlier this year to lead efforts to conserve the church.

Built between 1482 and 1485, St Martin’s is one of the largest in Stamford and is said to be one of the finest examples of complete Perpendicular church architecture in the country.

The church has a strong association with the Cecil family, which has owned Burghley House for more than 16 generations.

Its chapel houses the tombs of Sir Richard Cecil and William Cecil, first Lord Burghley.

Two of William Cecil’s descendants - The Marquess of Salisbury and The Marquess of Exeter - have agreed to be patrons of the trust, which is promoting the church as a building with a rich history and strong links to the town and Burghley House.

Jo said volunteers would be on hand at Saturday’s free to attend event to talk about the history of the church and take people on a tour. Tea, coffee and cakes will also be on sale and all donations will be gratefully received.

In addition to the open day, she said they had a number of other events planned.

“A lecture will take place on November 17 with Dr Mark Philpot, a tutor in the History of the Church from St Stephen’s House, Oxford,” said Jo. Tickets cost £10 at the door.

l To learn more about the trust visit:www.stmartinschurchconservationtrust.com