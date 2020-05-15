A woman known by many as the ‘food fairy’ has been recognised for her determination and passion to provide meals to those who need them most with our Citizen of the Week award.

The Second Helpings bunker, which sells food that would otherwise go to landfill on a pay-as-you-feel basis, has been managed by Rhea Rayside throughout the coronavirus crisis.

The community project was started by Stamford resident George Hetherington with the motto of ‘feeding bellies, not bins’.