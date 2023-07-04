Stamford’s George Robinson will be in the fourth and final season of Netflix hit show Sex Education.

A new trailer released today (Wednesday) shows George, who has played Isaac since the second season, albeit very briefly.

Like his character, George is in a wheelchair after suffering a serious spinal injury in 2015 while playing rugby on a school trip in South Africa.

George Robinson features in the trailer for the fourth and final season of Sex Education. Image: Netflix

The accident left him paralysed below his shoulders, but with the support of friends and fundraisers working under the banner #TeamGeorge, equipment, treatment and resources were provided.

In 2021, George was listed in Bafta’s Breakthrough scheme as an actor to watch.

Season four of Sex Education is released on September 21.