Stamford’s George Robinson returns for 4th and final season of Netflix hit show Sex Education
Stamford’s George Robinson will be in the fourth and final season of Netflix hit show Sex Education.
A new trailer released today (Wednesday) shows George, who has played Isaac since the second season, albeit very briefly.
Like his character, George is in a wheelchair after suffering a serious spinal injury in 2015 while playing rugby on a school trip in South Africa.
The accident left him paralysed below his shoulders, but with the support of friends and fundraisers working under the banner #TeamGeorge, equipment, treatment and resources were provided.
In 2021, George was listed in Bafta’s Breakthrough scheme as an actor to watch.
Season four of Sex Education is released on September 21.