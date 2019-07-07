Athletes of all ages at Stamford School recently combined to put on a brilliant show for the parents and spectators

Deputy head Kendal Mills said: "There were a number of standout performances, with Felix Morgan (Y8) showing his pace, winning the 100m in 12.17 and breaking the 100m record which had stood since 1982."

Ed Delaney who is shortly to compete in the Prep Schools National Finals also broke the shot put record set in 1995.

SES prize giving (13287739)

Mr Mills continued: "Ed has had an outstanding season of athletics, winning every shot put competition he has entered. Fingered crossed this continues at the national in July."

The school says special mention must also go to Callum Robertson in Y12 who broke the senior shot put record. This takes Callum’s number of school records to three.

SES prize giving (13287742)

Mr Mills also commented: "Along with these outstanding performances it was also great to see the students competing against each other and doing so with a smile on their faces.

He added: "Sports day has the power to create memories that last a lifetime, and on sunny Saturday there were moments that that will live long in the memory for a lot of people.

SES prize giving (13287745)

Victors Ludurum 2019

Y7 Ed Delaney, Winner of shot with a new school record and discus.

Y8 Felix Morgan winner of 100m in a new record and 200m

Y9 Sam Gordon-Ker winner of 800m and 1500m

SES prize giving (13287754)

Colts JJ Harrison

Senior Harry Smith

Stamford School Prize Giving also took place on Saturday 22nd June - a ‘new look’ celebration with Y9-13 prize winners recognised.

Headmaster Nick Gallop praised the hard work, dedication and ambition of the boys and asked them to consider carefully the world they’ll be entering after school / universities.

Ed Delaney (centre) who created a shot record. (13354656)

Mr Gallop encouraged them to see through some of the negativity and ‘doom and gloom’ they’re exposed to through the media and online platforms and instead shape the future using the many different skills and strength of character they are developing at Stamford School.

Guest of Honour was Peter Gibbons (Old Stamfordian) who is the owner and CEO of Lux Technical, a company he set up when he was 17 and which now employs 15 people with an annual turnover of £1.5 million, based in Market Deeping and with an office in London.

Peter Gibbons (13354814)

Peter spoke to the boys, parents and teachers how his time at Stamford had prepared him for life as an entrepreneur - particularly resilience and self-belief which he encouraged the boys to focus on, and to make the most of all the opportunities on offer.

Musical items included: Stamford School of Rock performing Tie Your Mother down by Queen; George Chaplain (Piano) with an intoxicating and inspired interpretation of Rachmaninov’s Elegy; brothers Thomas and Oliver Mollett playing the first movement of Vivaldi’s Concerto for Two Violins on classical guitar; Asa Monahan singing an acoustic version of Sweet Child of Mine by Guns n Roses.

This year’s Prize Giving also included the inaugural award of the Chadwick Prize for Further Mathematics in recognition of Mr Bill Chadwick’s 31 years service to the school as maths teacher, Head of Maths, Head of Staff Development and Senior Deputy Headmaster. Mr Chadwick was at the ceremony to present the prize in his name to Jamie Kidd in Y13.