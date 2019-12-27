Stamford High School has entertained more than 70 guests at its annual Evergreen tea party.

It also raised more than £1400 for The Evergreen Care Trust through fundraising events.

The party, held at the beginning of December, saw dozens of pupils help with preparations, meeting and greeting, serving food and drinks and chatting to the mainly elderly guests.

Gallery1

Four members of the chapel choir entertained, singing Christmas carols, and six members of staff additionally provided minibus transport for many guests.

Each guest received a present wrapped by the schools’ charity committee, and all year groups were involved in making Christmas cards, place mats and gift tags for the event, as part of their House activities.

All forms across Stamford High School were invited to run their own fundraising events, and a casual clothes day added to the fundraising total.

Stamford Welland Academy pupil treats elderly residents to Christmas lunch

More of the latest news

Read more ChristmasEducationStamford