Stamford School students receive award to help fund exchange trip to Russia
Two students at Stamford School have each been awarded sponsorship of £400, which they will use to help fund a trip to Russia, in an annual school exchange.
Ted Genever and Fabian Darbost, both in Year 9, are studying Russian at Stamford, which has a thriving Russian language programme. They won a competition for the funding, which saw them produce a report on Russia and answer questions on the country.
The funding was donated by old Stamfordian Richard Wallace, who has spent 20 years working in Anglo-Russian relations and international trade. The awards aim to boost UK understanding of Russian culture, business, history and politics.
Richard said: “It is vital that the next generation understands our relationship with Russia, which is and will remain one of the most powerful and influential countries.”
Caroline Wray, Head of Russian at Stamford School, said: “Trips and exchanges add a tremendous amount to the study of languages – without them, students are learning in a vacuum. It has also been extremely valuable for the pupils to have to complete such a rigorous assessment as part of their funding bid: that assessment has been a useful experience in its own right, and has introduced them to the research, presentation and interview skills that they will require in their professional lives.”
Stamford School runs an annual exchange trip to Russia, which is now in its 25th consecutive year. Russian is thriving at the Stamford Endowed Schools as a whole: 21 students completed GCSE Russian in 2018, and 100% of students achieved A*-B at A Level.
