Stamford set to bloom thanks to clean up

Stamford is already benefitting from a major clean up ahead of the East Midlands in Bloom competition taking place later in the year.

Ann Ellis, 76, of Barn Hill Mews, the driving force behind Stamford in Bloom, said they were on track to have the town ready for the judges visit in July.

“The judges will be here sometime between July 5 and 13,” she said.

“But we will only find out in May the exact day they will come.”

Ann said the 29 people who had volunteered for the project so far were working hard at beautifying the Stamford in Bloom 2018 Heritage Route, which runs through the town centre.

“This is the first time in about 30 years that Stamford has taken part and the response has been fantastic, while we have had enormous support from the town and district councils.

“The town is already looking cleaner and we’ve had a lot of people commenting on how much better it looks.

“It’s making people think twice about the state of Stamford and how it can be improved and people are sitting up and taking notice of what we are doing.”

She said while they were concentrating their efforts on the route, work was not limited to it.

“This is our first year back, which is why the route is a short one, but all businesses and residents are encouraged to do their bit and improve their spaces.

“This could be as simple as placing a pot by the front door or even installing a window box.”

Ann said simple, innovative improvements were being encouraged to improve windows and doors.

“A lot of businesses and residents were initially sceptical against getting involved saying they had tried doing this before but had stopped because of acts of vandalism.

“But the town is not the same as it once was and Stamford is already benefiting from the work we have been doing.”

She said they were still trying to raise money for lavender that would be planted at Bath Row.

Anyone wanting to donate £5 can do so at The Wedding Room, at the Tourist Information Centre or at Callyco in Stamford Walk.