Stamford Shakespeare Company’s summer season opens with Twelfth Night on Tuesday, June 11.

This year the Company will perform Twelfth Night and Julius Caesar during June, July and August and Blithe Spirit in July and August, at the stunning Rutland Open Air Theatre in the grounds of historic Tolethorpe Hall.

Last summer more than 33,000 people experienced the magic of a visit to this unique venue. The auditorium faces an open air stage set within an idyllic woodland glade.

The permanent canopy above the audience means no performance is ever cancelled because of inclement weather.

Visitors can enjoy a picnic in the glorious gardens, then take their seats, protected from summer showers, and see a stage like no other.

Tolethorpe Hall has a restaurant for more formal dining, theatre bar and an orangery where coffee is served during the interval.

Contact 01780 756133 or click here for tickets and information.