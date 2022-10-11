Stamford Shoestring Theatre group had to pull performances of its last production - California Suite - following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The company has now decided to give the show another run at Stamford Arts Centre, in June next year. More details will be made available nearer the time.

Before then, Stamford Shoestring will present ‘Rules for Living’ by Sam Holcroft as its December production.

Stamford Shoestring Theatre will perform the dark comedy 'Rules for Living' at Stamford Arts Centre

During this dark, Christmas comedy about family dynamics and social norms, characters’ motivations and internal rules will visible to the audience through a real-time dashboard on the set.

Performances of Rules for Living will be from Tuesday, December 6, to Saturday, December 10, at Stamford Arts Centre.

Tickets are available from Stamford Arts Centre website.

They are also available by phoning the box office on 01780 76320.