A play that brings to life the struggle that women had to gain a degree in one of England’s foremost universities, can be seen at Stamford Arts Centre from Tuesday, December 3 to Saturday, December 7.

The large and talented cast from Stamford Shoestring Theatre will present the fast-moving and exhilarating story of Blue Stockings which should provide entertainment and food for thought in equal measure.

The year is 1896 and this lively play tells the story of Tess Moffat and a group of ‘first-years’ at Girton College, Cambridge, determined to win the right to graduate.

The Can-Can from Stamford Shoestring Theatre's production of Blue Stockings

Their story is followed over one tumultuous year as they encounter many hurdles - the class divide, misogyny, and the university opposition – not to mention the distractions of love.

Finally the whole issue is put to the vote…

Performances start at 7.45pm and tickets cost £10 (£8) from Stamford Arts Centre box office -01780 763203 orwww.stamfordartscentre.com