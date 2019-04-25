A shop selling country clothing and leather goods is to close its doors in Stamford after 40 years.

Robinson’s, which started out selling saddlery and other equestrian goods, was established in 1979 after Charles and Clarice Robinson and their daughter, Anne visited Stamford.

They came across the empty Georgian-fronted shop in St Mary’s Street and decided to extend their Lincolnshire family business, T & C Robinson’s, into Stamford.

John Robinson, Clarice Robinson and Anne Brown pictured about 20 years ago (9098357)

Since then, the Stamford shop has become known simply as ‘Robinson’s’, and is run by Anne’s 31-year-old daughter, Becca Stubbs.

Becca said: “Mum still works in the shop and is retiring in June, so this seemed like a good time for me to pursue a new opportunity too.

“We have wonderful customers, and closing the shop has been a very tough choice because it has played such a large part of both of our lives.”

While T & C Robinson, founded in 1905 by Anne’s grandfather, Tom, focused on selling saddles, it was Anne’s decision, quite early on, to move the focus of the shop in Stamford into country clothing and accessories. This saw business boom.

Alongside clothing brands such as Dubarry and Barbour, the shop still stocks many leather items, including bags, luggage, footwear and gloves.

Anne and Becca at Robinsons of Stamford (9077265)

Anne added: “The shop has had 40 good years, and business is still brisk - fortunately it’s not the case that we’re being forced to close due to dwindling sales.”

Robinson’s busiest time is traditionally the run up to Christmas, and so Becca and Anne are encouraging people to shop for festive gifts for family members and friends during the closing down sale, which starts tomorrow (Friday, April 26).

“It might seem a strange time to be thinking about Christmas,” said Becca, “But we’ll be selling off all our stock over the next few weeks with 30 per cent off, so there are some very good bargains to be had.”

The shop is due to close in June.

The building itself, which is owned by the family, will be available to rent or to buy. Anyone interested in taking it on can pop in or phone Robinson’s on 01780 755378.

