A business in Stamford is warning others to be on the lookout for distraction burglars.

NGI Design in High Street St Martin's was today (Monday July 15) targeted for the third time in the past two months.

Although nothing was taken, the distraction took the same form as previous occasions.

NGI Design (13841599)

A man came into the shop around lunchtime and walked straight into the back office where staff keep their bags and phones.

He then asked for directions, although the map he was holding appeared to show an abbey in Essex.

A few moments earlier he had been into Savills estate agents a couple of doors along, but the map he was holding while asking for directions in there appeared to be for Halesowen in the West Midlands.

Savills was also targeted on June 5, when a mobile phone was taken, and on June 12.

Sarah Ford, office manager for NGI Design, said: "We were aware that this was probably another attempted distraction burglary because it was so similar to the previous incidents.

"Each time a person has walked straight into the office, which is not the sort of thing any real customer would do.

"They have also each been asking for directions.

"We want to make sure that other shops and businesses are made aware of this so that they can be on their guard."

Sarah said they would be passing on CCTV images from the shop to the police.

To report a similar crime or suspicious behaviour call police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Information can also be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

https://www.stamfordmercury.co.uk/news/distraction-thieves-hit-stamford-businesses-9073932/