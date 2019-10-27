A Stamford singer has released his first album as part of a band as he tours the country playing his distinctive music.

Jonny Kerry, 30, was born in Grantham and raised in Billingborough, attending its primary school and Aveland High School.

Inspired by his parents Tracey and Phil Kerry, who were in a Country and Western band, Jonny moved to Nottingham aged 17 to perform in bands, turning professional five years ago.

He moved to Stamford in 2014 as his wife Katie,nee Beecroft, is a Stamfordian and now they have a two-month-old daughter.

Jonny said: “I have always played music and got the idea from my parents. I love doing it. Every day I have to play and get inspiration for new songs.”

Jonny started playing the piano and then more famously, the accordion and he also sings.

His music is mainly jazz, the ‘American Songbook’ of performers like Frank Sinatra.

He also mixes the style with French cafe music, tango and world music styles.

Jonny has performed around the country at weddings, festivals, parties and restaurants.

His career took off a few years ago when he was approached to perform a scene in the second series of TV’s Peaky Blinders.

“I got a lot more work after that. People were booking me off the back of that. It was also great to meet the cast.”

Last year, Jonny formed the Jonny Kerry Quartet, which has earned praise for its unique mix of nostalgic styles.

Though Jonny has made albums with other bands, this is the first in his own name and with him as band leader.

The band is currently touring the UK, with performances inStamford on November 30, with a European tour next year.