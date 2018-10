Prepare to receive the funniest fright of your life as the Stamford Spooktacular rolls into town.

It will take place at the Bandstand on the Recreation Ground, between 1pm and 4pm on Sunday October 28.

Aerial photo of Stamford Photo: Don Lambert (4927370)

There will be Halloween-themed events such as fancy dress and a Pumpkin carving competition.

Also on offer at the event will be music, entertainment and refreshments.