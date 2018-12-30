Stamford squadron is going from strength to strength

Stamford RAF Air Cadets Squadron is going from strength to strength as more youngsters join its ranks.

The group, based at Sandringham Close, has received a welcome boost to its training programme – thanks to a donation from South Kesteven District Councillors Breda Griffin and Mike

Exton.

Stamford RAF Cadets (6171156)

They each made a ward member grant of £250 to the group, which has paid for equipment to help train the cadets.

Coun Exton said: “The group is doing lots of good work, and has the support of a great network of volunteers.

“It is a privilege to be able to assist with such a worthwhile project and we’re very pleased with the way they are spending the money.”

Coun Griffin added: “We’ve been to see the Stamford RAF Air Cadets in action and were impressed with all the activities on offer which include flying, gliding, camping and target

shooting.”

Richard Gatward-Clarke, the Officer Commanding 2071 Stamford Sqn RAF AC, said: “We’re all about engaging the youngsters and encouraging them to take part in activities and events to assist their public service.

“Making it easier for us to recruit and train young people to join our squadron will increase its presence in the local community so that we can support functions and parades.”

The funding is paying for projectors and screens, along with two laptops to deliver a tailored package for training to result in better development of the young people, who are aged from 12 to 20.

The growth in numbers of young people in the group means it can now take part in more civic events in Stamford and the surrounding

area.