Stamford Stone has continued its recruitment spree, with it more than quadrupling staff numbers over four years.

The stone supplier used to employ 11, but new recruits have pushed the total to 48.

Director Laura Green credits the growth on the company increasing its mineral reserves.

Lee Muxlow and Lee Buckman on a renovation of the Porters Lodge at Kings College, Cambridge(18868654)

Stamford Stone has operated Clipsham Medwell quarry since 2001. After buying the Clipsham Quarry Company last year, it gained Clipsham’s Bidwells Quarry on Bidwells Lane, giving it the exclusive supply of Clipsham limestone worldwide.

Laura said the former owners of the Clipsham Quarry Company were ready to retire, so new owners were needed to secure the future of the business.

Stamford Stone has just spent £850,000 on new machinery and extra workers. Staff numbers at the Bidwells quarry has increased to seven as it seeks planning consent for its next phase.

The company has also taken on Graham Sykes as design office manager and Karen Jackson as showroom sales manager at the Swaddywell Quarry near Helpston.

Stamford Stone has supplied the Taylor Wimpey development off Empingham Road in Stamford and the Alltech building off Ryhall Road.

Most trade is now outside the area, with it also working on restoring Westminster.

Laura added: “We have quite a lot of contracts with Oxford and Cambridge colleges. Two new colleges at Oxford have been shortlisted for architectural prizes.”