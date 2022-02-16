Stamford Stories, an exhibition of photographic portraits by Kingsley Singleton, is to take place later this year.

Kingsley's photographic work will focus on artists, musicians, actors and poets from the area, and will be displayed at Stamford Arts Centre gallery.

Pupils will also be involved, creating 'postcard portraits’, and a family day during the exhibition will feature local artist Karen Neale.

Shalini Austin and Yvette Diaz-Munoz who have organised the exhibition, Kingsley Singleton, and Coun Amanda Wheeler. Photo: Kingsley Singleton

Featuring 20 diverse portraits, the photography exhibition will run from August 22 until September 4, tying in with Stamford Diversity Festival on bank holiday Monday, August 29.

The display has been made possible by a £500 South Kesteven District Council ward member grant donated by Coun Amanda Wheeler (Stamford St George's - Lib Dem aligned with Ind), which will cover printing, mounting, and other expenses.

Amanda said: “I’m so happy to use my ward grant to support this project, because it shows we have such a wonderful community of talented locals who contribute to the Arts scene in and around Stamford.”

Kingsley Singleton. Photo: Kingsley Singleton

Kingsley, whose work has featured in National Geographic UK, added: “It has been a really fun project to be involved in, creatively but the best part has been meeting brilliant people.”

More on the exhibition and Stamford Diversity Festival will be featured in the Mercury later in the year.