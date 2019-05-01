The Stamford Striders 'Begin Running' course starts on Tuesday May 7.

Week One will start with a mile run to suit all paces, and the course will finish 10 weeks later with a five-mile run.

Each hour-long session is free for the full 10 weeks and runners will be supported by a team of qualified coaches and fitness leaders.

Clare Morley (9407380)

Course leader this year is Clare Morley.

Stamford Striders' aim is to encourage more people to enjoy running as a way to get fit and meet people.

Those coming along must be 18 or over and should wear trainers and comfortable clothing, and bring a drink.

The sessions start at 7pm on Tuesdays from May 7 at Borderville Sports Centre, Ryhall Road, Stamford. The car park can be busy, so people should consider walking, jogging or car-sharing to get there.

