A course promoting better health through running attracted 87 people when it began this week.

The 10-week course at Borderville sports centre in Stamford aims to get everyone running five miles by the summer.

Running coach Clare Morley, who is leading the course, said: "A few people were understandably nervous when they arrived, but once they had met our team of coaches and volunteers and joined in the warm up they soon started having fun.

"Every one of our new beginners managed our first, mile-long route and returned feeling elated.

"The evening finished with some stretching and lots of enthusiasm about running that little bit further next week."

Stamford Striders has been holding a free 'Begin Running' course for over 18s each year for nearly a decade.

As a result the club has about 250 adult members from beginners to accomplished runners. It also has a Junior Striders section with about 50 members.

The club is looking to help to build an all-weather running track in Stamford.

The beginners' course continues on Tuesday at 7pm, starting from Borderville, Ryhall Road in Stamford.

