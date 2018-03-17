Stamford striders’ sights on London

Members of Stamford Striders running club will be out in force at this year’s London Marathon.

The world famous event will be taking place in the capital on Sunday, April 22, and among the many thousands who will be lining up at the start will be a party of runners from the Stamford club.

Among the Striders running the London Marathon will be Gill Robinson, who is supporting the Matt Hampson Foundation and #teamgeorge.

In 2015 her son George injured his spine while playing rugby on a school rugby tour. Thanks to the support he has received, George is now continuing his studies at university. London will be Gill’s first marathon.

Mandy Lawson is running for Sepsis UK after her husband, Ian, ended up on life support with the illness last year.

She said: “I am so nervous about running those miles, but I will be doing it for Sepsis UK and Prostate Cancer UK.”

Former teacher Jim Grant is running for the Lord Mayor’s Appeal 2018, Sarah Sharp for Marie Curie, Scott Mathie for The Fire Fighters Charity, Bryan Albon for Asthma UK, Francis Carlin for the Juvenile Type 1 Diabetes Research Foundation, Clare Steele for Kidney Research UK, Sally Leech for The Royal Trinity Hospice and Zoe Würfel for Young Minds .

Several of the Borderville-based club members gained ‘Good For Age’ places, including Jim Morris, who ran his home club’s Valentine’s 30k (18 mile) in under two hours earlier this year, claiming top prize in the 50-55 years category.

At 74, Morag Roberts is the oldest club member running the London Marathon this year, while Terry Cross recently joined the 70+ age category.