A Bourne-based mental health group has released a charity album to mark World Mental Health Day.

Dominic Brister has created a variety of ‘cover’ tracks, aiming to fundraise for the charity Don’t Lose Hope as well as promote the message that there is help available for those with mental health issues.

Dominic, who lives in Bourne, is a long-serving teacher at Stamford Welland Academy, but also a musician who has performed around the world for 20 years.

Album cover (19099049)

He said: “When my wife started the Don’t Lose Hope after my brother passed away, I got back into the music more. I ended up singing at his funeral. A lot of people liked these songs.”

Dominic’s brother Edward Brister died in July 2018aged 33, leading to Dominic’s wife Nicola Brister to create the charity, which offers mental health services in Bourne, including a 'man shed' and garden.

Dominic says it was a rush to create the album, but it was released in time for Thursday (Oct 10).

He continued: “I have never done a download album. I have had a few CDs pressed as I know grandparents like a CD for Christmas.”

Don't Lose Hope (19100690)

Within the first few hours, the album called ‘Thoughts and Thanking You’ was downloaded several hundred times.

“The album features songs that mean something to people that have interacted with Don’t Lose Hope over the past year. There’s swing, bigger rock numbers.”

“The whole idea behind the CD is getting out the whole Don’t Lose Hope message.

“There’s songs that make you think, songs that make you smile, get the message out there that there are people who can listen.”

Rob Persani of Rutland Radio will be playing tracks from the album tomorrow (Saturday October 12) between 1.30pm and 2pm.

The album can be found here.