Girls' school representatives have won a place at the final of a speaking competition.

The Rotary Club of Grantham has hosted the Rotary District Youth Speaks District Final on Saturday, March 12.

Each team comprised a chairperson, a proposer and opposer, and the teams were challenged to speak for 15 minutes on a subject of their choice.

Rotary Youth Speaks District finalists with judges

The teenage teams represented in the final were Priory Ruskin Academy, Stamford High School, Carre's Grammar School and St George's Academy.

A variety of topics were spoken about, including sciences being more essential than the arts, the criminalisation of tobacco products, and making foreign languages compulsory at GCSE.

Organiser and Rotarian Rod Tyler said that both judges commented on the high standard throughout the competition and the confidence shown.

Peter Berry, the immediate past district governor, presented certificates to all participants, and prizes to Stamford High School, who go forward to the regional final at the end of April.