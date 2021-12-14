A steam locomotive called ‘Stamford’ is staying in Rutland thanks to a successful fundraising effort.

Built in 1927, Stamford is one of only a very few steam locomotives which worked in Rutland’s ironstone quarries to survive into preservation.

Following its retirement in 1969, the locomotive went to the Bluebell Railway in East Sussex.

Museum trustee David Atkinson hands the final instalment to Paul Russell, locomotive engineering director of the Bluebell Railway, to secure the purchase of the loco called 'Stamford'

It was while on loan to the Rocks by Rail museum in Cottesmore that trustees decided to launch a fundraising campaign to acquire ‘Stamford’ for it to go on public display close to where it spent its working life.

The campaign to purchase ‘Stamford’ meant raising £5,000, with some of the funds to be used for the restoration.

Ian Smeeton, a volunteer at the museum, said: “The museum trustees would like to thank Cottesmore Parish Council, museum members and the public for making donations to secure the loco’s purchase.

Loco 'Stamford' in 1966. Photo: Rocks by Rail

“While the purchase price has been raised, the appeal fund will remain open and the museum would be pleased to receive any other donations, large or small, which would enable us to ensure that this historic 94-year-old steam locomotive can be repaired and conserved.”

Rocks by Rail, the Living Ironstone Museum, is at Cottesmore Iron Ore Mines Sidings, off Ashwell Road, Cottesmore.