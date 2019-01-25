Stamford Conservatives are reportedly ‘’accelerating” the process of deselecting MP Nick Boles.

The moves, reported this afternoon on the ConservativeHome website, comes as the MP is to face constituency association members in Stamford this evening.

In a lengthy article, executive editor Mark Wallace explains how the situation has arisen, right from the MP threatening to resign the Conservative whip last month, through to him working with Labour MP Yvette Cooper on a bill to stop a ‘No Deal’ Brexit.

Political analysts say the Cooper Bill may pass by just three votes, showing how Mr Boles and a few other MPs could force the government to delay leaving the EU and, depending on the behaviour of other MPs, may even stop Brexit entirely.

Many Conservative Party members support a ‘No Deal’ Brexit and ConservativeHome and other polls have shown such a Brexit to be far more popular than Theresa May’s version of Brexit and Nick Boles’ own version of Brexit, as they believe ‘No Deal’ better represents the Brexit they and 17.4million people voted for.

Conservative sources told the Mercury that they expect Mr Boles to have a “rough ride” this evening.

It follows leading councillors and association members including Coun Adam Stokes and Coun Robert Foulkes telling the Mercury they would not support Mr Boles standing again.

ConservativeHome also reports a widespread feeling among party activists that Mr Boles may not even want to stand. Several Conservative councillors have also told the Mercury this too.

Certainly, Mr Boles has yet to tell the association whether or not he wishes to stand.

And it is this issue where he may stumble.

As explained by ConservativeHome, Conservative Associations usually leave it to their sitting MP to tell them whether they wish to stand again.

But association executives can ask their MPs first, particularly if they are unhappy with their MPs.

ConservativeHome reported: “In Grantham and Stamford, however, I’m told the executive intends to use this power at their next meeting in order to demand Boles apply for re-adoption or confirm his intention not to do so. Effectively, that means the association is accelerating the process, with an implicit intention to swiftly vote not to re-adopt their MP. “We know what we have to do,” as one executive member told me.

“It is not known how Boles would reply to such a request, or to losing a vote of the executive if one was held. The constitution grants certain rights to a sitting MP, which are intended to prevent a clique simply getting rid of their Member by the means of dominating an association executive. So if Boles was to lose a re-adoption vote, he would have the right to either insist on a full postal ballot of the association’s membership, or alternatively to be automatically placed on the shortlist at the subsequent candidate selection meeting.”

The website further reported: “One ward chairman, Councillor Robert Foulkes, has written to the association chairman calling for a No Confidence vote on the grounds that: ‘The referendum was democracy at its purest, a direct answer from the people. Nick is using his privileged position as our MP, elected in good faith, to actively subvert it.’ A No Confidence vote at an association meeting would not hold any formal power, but would still be a serious blow.”

Coun Foulkes told the Mercury he was ‘not privy’ to the inner workings of the association, but he would be attending the meeting tonight.

He accused Mr Boles of “acting like an independent MP now” and said that aged 53 the MP might decide to move on to a new life outside politics.

Meanwhile, Mr Boles took to social media to defends his opposition to a ‘No Deal' Brexit.

He said: “But surely the job of MPs, acting as representatives not as delegates, is to vote for what is in their constituents’ best interests and not to be seduced by romantic fantasies, whatever their superficial appeal."

The MP further explained his views in his column published today, which can be seen here.

