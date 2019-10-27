Stamford Town Council is to seek advice from South Kesteven District Council on how to count carbon dioxide emissions and then reduce them.

Then, based on its findings, the council could declare a ‘climate emergency.’

Members agreed this week to adopt a reverse approach to that of SKDC, which has declared a ‘climate emergency’ and set aside £50,000 to recruit a climate change officer to prepare an audit on how much carbon dioxide council activities create.