Stamford Town Council civic dinner

Stamford Town Council annual civic dinner hosted by the mayor saw 89 people enjoy a night of entertainment and fine food.

The event, which was held last Friday, featured a four-course meal and speeches by New College Stamford principal Janet Meenaghan, MP Nick Boles, Miranda Rock from the Burghley House Preservation Trust and group captain Tony Keeling from RAF Wittering.

Stamford mayor Tony Story said: “The evening was a great success and raised more than £400 for the mayor’s three charities – the Royal Air Forces Association, the Friends of Stamford Hospital and Desforges, which is a part of Stamford Children’s Charity Fund.

“Everything from the food to the entertainment was perfect. This was my last big function as mayor and it was a lovely way to sign off.”