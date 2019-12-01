Employers have been urged to recruit former forces personnel for the benefits they bring.

The call came in an awards ceremony last week at the Leicester Tigers rugby ground.

The Ministry of Defence gave Silver Awards to employers who have signed the Armed Forces Covenant and let ex-forces staff or reservists take time off for training and deployment.

Breda-Rae Griffin and Mike Exton of Stamford Town Council graciously accepting their Silver Award from Colonel Adam Fraser-Hitchen

Stamford Town Council was one of 22 winners. Mayor Breda Griffin (pictured with her consort Mike Exton) says the council benefits from the organisational skills of the reservist it employs. MOD regional employer director John Wilson added that the skills and experiences service staff gain in training helps employers fill skills gaps in their businesses.

