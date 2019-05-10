Stamford Town Council has threatened legal action over allegations regarding a missing defibrillator.

The defibrillator at The Shack on The Recreation Ground has gone missing with its whereabouts unknown.

In a statement posted on their website by Patricia Stuart-Mogg, town clerk, it stated "any slanderous allegations are taken seriously and lawfully actionable."

Stamford Town Hall. (2791515)

The statement in full reads:

"Stamford Town Council monitors five defibrillators in Stamford Town centre which were kindly obtained by Dosh4Defibs through funding from the Skells Trust.

"These units are checked regularly to ensure battery power are full and whether pads need replacing.

"All units were registered with Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), who registered them with East Midland Ambulance Services (EMAS).

"The units are accessed on obtaining a code from the Emergency Services, who contact the Town Hall to notify us of their use.

"Unfortunately, as soon as, this incident had been brought to the attention of Town Hall that the unit was missing, the Police were notified, and the local Mercury was asked to run a piece to assist in the hunt for the missing unit.

"Facebook messages are suggesting that the unit has been ‘stolen’ and removed to the Town Hall.

"This is categorically untrue and is being fuelled by miss information.

"The Town Council has not and does not possess a defibrillator at the Town Hall.

"Any slanderous allegations are taken seriously and lawfully actionable."

Click HERE to read our story from yesterday.