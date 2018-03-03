Stamford town councillor’s appeal to ‘reuse cobbles for parking’

If Stamford Town Council’s decision to replace the existing surface in Red Lion Square with Tarmac is accepted by the county council, then what will happen to the Yorkstone cobbles? One Stamford town councillor believes he has the answer – use them to convert the town’s many grass verges to spaces for car parking.

Coun Max Sawyer (Ind) said: “The cobbles have cost a lot of money, and it would be a shame to waste them.

“If our recommendation to replace them with Tarmac is accepted by Lincolnshire County Council, then I would like them to be used for making the town’s verges suitable for car parking.

“With the new residential developments going on in the town, car parking is increasingly becoming an issue. Reusing the cobbles on verges in central areas would be a cheap, quick and easy solution for increasing the number of parking spaces available to motorists.”