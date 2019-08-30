A ‘climate catastophe’ is on its way, Stamford Town Council has been warned.

Victoria Valentine, who recently launched a Stamford branch of the Extinction Rebellion, says the threat is so serious and damaging that many of the 97 per cent of climate scientists who believe in global warming have post traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD).

Speaking at Tuesday’s town council meeting, Victoria said: “They know what is happening and they can see it coming.”

Victoria Valentine of Extinction Rebellion (14831410)

The 63-year-old spoke at the meeting after two other activists- Val Harvey and Maggie Hartley- protested outside Stamford Town Hall before last month’s meeting and then addressed members inside.

The pair were then asked to speak at a future meeting.

Climate change protesters (15830584)

As Stamford experienced another hot day, with mayor Breda Griffin forsaking her usual mayoral robes to stay cool, Mrs Valentine recalled extreme weather events, including a record 38.7C heat reported in Cambridge earlier this month.

Demanding the town council declare a ‘climate emergency’ Victoria continued: “More freak weather events are coming.Every rational person should be frightened. It’s too late to turn global warming back but we can prevent it becoming unimaginably worse.”

During questions, Mrs Valentine said overpopulation was not to blame, as people in places like Africa consume less than the average Briton and have a lower ‘carbon foot print.’

Despite the call for action, councillors passed no motion on the issue.