An afternoon of advice to make people’s retirement years healthier and happier is set to take place at Stamford Town Hall.

The first ‘Stamford Health in Retirement’ event will feature a doctor’s advice on how diet and activity affects the brain, ways to avoid trips and falls, plus help in managing finances.

‘Social prescribing’ in Stamford will be discussed, with speaker Lisa Gibson outlining some of the activities that doctors are promoting to patients instead of - or alongside - medication.

Keith Spurr, a patient representative who has helped to organise the event, said the aim was to give people information about what they can do to stay as strong and healthy as possible, including having an active mind.

“The short sessions during the afternoon will provide information about volunteering opportunities to help people to keep socially and mentally active, as well as social groups and clubs to join,” he added.

Town and district councillor Harrish Bisnauthsing is also behind the event.

Stamford Health in Retirement starts at 1pm and finishes at 4pm on Wednesday, October 9, at the town hall in St Mary’s Hill. All people are welcome to turn up on the day.