Shop Stamford gather in Ironmonger Street to promote importance of ‘shopping locally’ this Christmas

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 08:00, 10 December 2020

Stamford businesses joined forces this week to promote the importance of ‘shopping locally’ this festive season.

Dozens of traders gathered, socially distanced, in Ironmonger Street on Tuesday (December 8) holding Shop Stamford signs in a bid to encourage Christmas shoppers to support the town’s economy.

Each year the group launches a campaign to illustrate to people the importance of using independent traders in the town.

