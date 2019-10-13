Stamford travel agency More Travel has won a major industry award.

The agency, created by Helen Dooley and based at 15a St Mary’s Street, has

been declared Independent Travel Agency of the Year in the Aspire Awards, which are part of Travel Weekly magazine.

Aspire editor Hollie-Rae Braedar said the luxury travel market continues to grow with more businesses launching high-end products for affluent travellers.

She said More Travel was “honest and ambitious with a thriving business” enjoying double digit growth since it started eight years ago.

“But what our judges liked best was how this business creatively markets to different pockets of customers within the luxury sector. Judges also liked the agency’s dedication to high-end travel, with the agency’s entry revealing they would happily turn away business if it isn’t right for their company.”