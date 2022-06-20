Stamford, Uppingham and Oundle have been name-checked as being among 'the best up-and-coming areas to invest this year', according to The Times newspaper.

The report considered house prices and infrastructure to come up with the places where property prices might well be on the up because more people are keen to move in.

In the Midlands, Uppingham and Stamford are noted as among the 'smart hotspots' a safe distance from the nearest city and suitable for life in the working from home era.

Stamford Town Bridge

The Times singles out Northamptonshire as "a contender for the title of most overlooked county" with "Cotswold-style charm in historic villages such as Nassington and Fotheringhay or the laid-back town of Oundle."