Stamford watchmaker Loomes is running a second series of tours and talks, now with a Victorian theme.

The events will take place on Thursday December 12, with staff in costume.

They will discuss clockmaking, watchmaking, antique restoration and repair, clock and watch dials, enammeling and gilding.

Robert Loomes (20150406)

Robert Loomes served a traditional apprenticeship with his father in Yorkshire, before moving to Stamford in 1993.

The independent store at St Mary’s Hill is famous for its hand made wristwatches, repairs and restoration.

Director Robina Hill said: “We ran costumed tours and talks last month for the Georgian Stamford weekend and people loved the concept. We will be thrilled to introduce you to their individual workshops and to demonstrate their very rare skills. Watchmaking is currently on the Heritage At Risk register”

The free talk and tours are at 2.30pm and 5pm. For the limited tickets, email robertloomes@googlemail.com