Stamford Welland Academy headteacher outlines her vision for the school

Stamford Welland Academy’s new headteacher has vowed to build on the good work instituted by her predecessor.

Vicky Lloyd, who spent 13 years as deputy headteacher at Priory Belvoir Academy in Leicestershire, took up the position on April 16.

She said her goal was to make the academy the first choice secondary school for parents from Stamford.

Vicky takes over from Anthony Partington, who has moved into an executive principal role.

While Vicky will be responsible for day-to-day contact with pupils, families and staff, Anthony will lead the strategic planning of the school and will be dedicated to setting up the school’s sixth form and links to the Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust.

Speaking about her appointment, Vicky said: “This is a school that is on the up with exciting times ahead.

“A lot of the ground work has already been laid and it’s a case of building on that and bringing in new initiatives to keep developing the school.”

Last year, the academy received the best Ofsted report in its history and was judged to be ‘Good’ in all areas.

The report praised the highly effective leadership team at the academy for bringing about rapid improvement at the school since the last inspection.

The inspectors said senior leaders throughout the school were “determined and tenacious in their drive for school improvement”.

The academy will be oversubscribed for Year 7 this year, meaning that more pupils than ever are choosing it as their first choice.

“I am therefore very proud to be the new headteacher and to be leading what I believe is a school with huge potential,” said Vicky.

“I am determined to secure an outstanding future for the school and I make no excuses for the fact that my expectations and aspirations will be extremely high for staff and students alike.”

Vicky, who lives in Oakham with her husband PC Joe Lloyd and two children Charlie, 16, and Harry, 6, said being a parent would help her in the position.

“I have a realistic approach to education which is rooted in being a parent myself and, as a result, I will bring empathy and understanding to the role.

“In addition, I have a very good knowledge and understanding of the local educational picture and I hope that this too will assist me in my new role.”

She said there were a lot of similarities between Stamford Welland and Priory Belvoir.

“There is a similar feeling and ethos and both schools are quite small which allows us to create a real family environment,” she said.

Anthony said he had been “lucky” to enjoy a remarkable four years as principal at the academy.

“The role has been a steep learning curve at times, as we navigated the complex landscape of education and the unique content of Stamford and Lincolnshire’s system,” he said.

“However, it has also been a time of great joy and I am proud of what we have been able to achieve in what is still a relatively short time frame.

“I am looking forward to supporting Vicky, as she takes on the stewardship of our school, as its new head.”