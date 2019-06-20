Home   News   Article

Stamford Welland Academy prize-giving photos

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 19:01, 20 June 2019
 | Updated: 19:10, 20 June 2019

Stamford Welland Academy held its annual prize-giving at the Corn Exchange Theatre on Tuesday (June 18).

Awards were given for academic, sporting and arts achievements.

They were presented by Stamford's mayor Breda-Rae Griffin, chairman of school governors Roger Moore and Peter Davies from Market Deeping Model Railway Club, who was also guest speaker. Details of his speech will be published tomorrow.

Gallery1

Lucian Pazour receives the Technologist of the Year trophy from Stamford mayor Breda-Rae Griffin (12653268)The Stamford Welland Academy prizegiving (12653373)Lucian Pazour received the award for ICT innovation (12652864)Jessica Holmes and Nathaniel Rollinson won the school's Values Award (12653392)Leilani Farrer sang (12653405)Keiran Harwood and Wenzeng Qin receive the Progress in Learning prize (12653281)Guest speaker Peter Davies, chairman of Market Deeping Model Railway Club (12652820)Xander Cooke won the award for GCSE preformance (12653285)Jamie Milner receives his award for sporting achievements (12652826)Cameron Freestone won the award for contributions to the student forum (12653288)Holly Seaton is awarded her prize for archery (12652837)Lennon Malkin and Natalie Evans were awarded for services to the community (12653291)Abbie Blair was the most improved student in PE (12652842)Jacob Dear won the Stamford Lions Award for Perseverance (12653294)Jazz Macrorie won the prize for sports leadership (12652848)Natalie Evans won the Rotary's 'Service Before Self' award (12653297)Students at Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre (12652854)Alexander Kirby won a community award (12653301)Ben Doyle received the sporting excellence award from chairman of governors Roger Moore (12652858)Bethany Collis was named 'Student of the Year' (12653346)Jessica Holmes won the award for French (12652861)Winners at SWA prizegiving (12722166)Winners at SWA prizegiving (12722168)Winners at SWA prizegiving (12722173)Winners at SWA prizegiving (12722175)Winners at SWA prizegiving (12722177)Winners at SWA prizegiving (12722179)Winners at SWA prizegiving (12722181)Winners at SWA prizegiving (12722183)Winners at SWA prizegiving (12722187)Winners at SWA prizegiving (12722189)Prizewinners at SWA (12722711)Prizewinners at SWA (12722715)Prizewinners at SWA (12722719)Prizewinners at SWA (12722724)Prizewinners at SWA (12722728)Prizewinners at SWA (12722732)Prizewinners at SWA (12722736)Prizewinners at SWA (12722741)Prizewinners at SWA (12722745)Prizewinners at SWA (12722792)

For a full list of prizewinners, see the programme below.

Gallery1

Winners (12730210)Winners (12730212)Winners (12730214)Winners (12730216)Winners (12730218)Winners (12730220)Winners (12730222)Winners (12730224)Winners (12730226)Winners (12730228)Winners (12730230)
