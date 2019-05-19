The principal of Stamford Welland Academy has expressed her 'incredible disappointment' at finding that the school had been broken into in the early hours of Saturday morning (May 18).

Vicky Lloyd said that they are working with police to investigate the matter, following the arrest of four youths who were found hiding inside the secondary school at around 4am.

Speaking of the destruction of a model railway exhibition that had been set up by enthusiasts in the school hall, she added: “We are heartbroken for the model engineers who had a number of items that were set out for an exhibition damaged in the incident. No damage has been caused to the school building and we will be open as usual for students on Monday.”

Read the full story here and see photos of the vandalism.